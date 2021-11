Police said the shooting happened Friday around 5:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East 7th Street.

MUNCIE, Ind. — One person is dead after a shooting in Muncie Friday morning.

Police said officers responded to the 1400 block of East 7th Street, near South Macedonia Avenue, around 5:30 a.m. on a possible burglary in progress.

The 911 caller reported someone was trying to break into their home.

Officers arrived to find a person dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said no arrests have been made, and the case will be forwarded the Delaware County Prosecutor for review.