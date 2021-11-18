What's the Deal: Stretching your Black Friday shopping dollar

WalletHub is out with their list of Best Places to Shop on Black Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Where can you get the best deal for your Black Friday shopping dollar?

Wallethub.com surveyed 5,000 deals from 21 retailers and found that Macy's is the best place to shop Black Friday deals, with the average discount being nearly 59 percent

Behind them is JC Penney, with an average discount of almost 58 percent, and in third place, Belk.

But since we don't have Belk stores nearby, Kohls is next with the average discount close to one-half.

Wallet Hub also broke down the deals by product category.

For example, if you're looking for furniture, the rankings are a little different.

Office Max is in first place for the highest discount, followed by Macys and BJ's.

You can check out all their findings here.