What's the Deal consumer headlines: Trader Joe's chicken recall: Millions quit jobs last month

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's Allison Gormly's What's the Deal consumer headlines for Friday, Nov. 12, 2021:

Chicken patty recall

Raw chicken patty products sold at Trader Joes are being recalled because they might contain bone fragments.

The problem was discovered by the manufacturer.

The Trader Joe's items affected include Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

The Great Resignation

A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September, according to the Labor Department.

Workers are quitting in search for better pay or more flexibility.

The number of job openings in September didn't really change at 10.4 million.

Job openings increased in the health care and social assistance sectors.

Taylor's Latte now available on the Starbuck's app

Starbucks customers can now order Taylor Swift's new favorite drink by asking for Taylor's Latte.

It's a grande caramel nonfat latte.

The promotion is available on the Starbucks app and timed out with her latest album release "Red (Taylor's version)"