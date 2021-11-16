Better grades, improved test scores seen as Indianapolis Public Schools students return to classroom

Last year, only 40 percent of freshmen were on track to graduate. Now, nearly 81 percent are on the right path.

INDIANAPOLIS — The pandemic has been hard on all of us. especially children who had to completely change the way they attended school by learning remotely.

But Indianapolis Public Schools says since returning to the classroom this year, more kids are back on the right track.

The district is reporting better grades and improved test scores.

Last year, only 40 percent of freshmen were on track to graduate. Now, nearly 81 percent are on the right path.

There's no update on the graduation rate yet. IPS will get that data on seniors in December.

The good news is also attributed to less chronic absenteeism. It climbed to 44 percent this time last year. Now it is under 30 percent.

"They know that there is an adult who's going to be looking for them to show up and come through those doors every day, and someone who's gonna follow up if they're not there," said IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson. "And I also just think it speaks to the fact that, you know, we are creating our teachers and our staff experiences where students want to be engaged, be involved and be connected."

Johnson said there is, of course, more work to do, but she is proud that the children are putting in the work and glad they're earning more As and Bs and fewer failing grades.

It’s American Education Week!



Join us in celebrating public education and the teachers, staff and administrators dedicated to making a difference in the lives of our students! #teamIPS🍎 pic.twitter.com/pMB3z5r3NL — IPS (@IPSSchools) November 15, 2021