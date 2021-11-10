What's the Deal consumer headlines: Automobile prices continue to rise; Instagram testing new 'break' feature

Starting Nov. 18, you'll be able to buy vodka in an Arby's fries flavor

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's Allison Gormly's What's the Deal consumer headlines for Thursday.

Automobile prices continue to rise

New vehicle prices jumped for a seventh straight month, hitting another all-time high in October.

The price? A little over $46,000.

That's up about $5,200 from October last year.

Reasons include tight supply and demand for luxury vehicles, large SUVs and pickup trucks.

Instagram to offer break reminders

With mental health at the forefront, Instagram is testing a "take a break" feature.

The head of Instagram posted a video on Twitter with the announcement.

He said the opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders. They're planning a December launch.

I’m excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/WdSTjL6ZdH — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 10, 2021

French fry flavored vodka

Arby's said it will release limited edition Crinkle Fry Vodka and Curly Fry vodka.

Could be good in a bloody mary?

The 80-proof bottles will be out Nov. 18 on a special website.

The Curly Fry Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, while the Crinkle Fry Vodka is made with kosher salt and sugar.