What's the Deal consumer headlines: New Netflix features; Consumer debt is on the rise

We have the latest on the Robinhood hack, and what you need to know about your personal data.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's Allison Gormly's What's the Deal consumer headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021:

Robinhood targeted by hackers

A popular trading platform was hacked recently.

Robinhood said it was hit by a data breach earlier this month, with hackers exposing the data of millions of customers and demanding money.

The company said they do not believe Social Security numbers, bank account numbers or debit cards were exposed, and there has been no financial loss to any customers as a result of the hack.

Consumer debt is on the rise

American households are carrying a record amount of debt.

Between July and September, U.S. household debt climbed to $15.24 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve.

People are spending at a time when both home and auto prices are up.

Mortgages make up about two-thirds of that debt at $10.67 trillion.

Netflix announces 'Kids Clips'

Short video clips, like TikToks and Instagram Reels, are all the rage and now Netflix wants to join the party.

Bloomberg reports the company is launching "Kids Clips."

But instead of users coming up with the content, the videos will be offered by the company.