It's a girl! Carson Wentz, wife welcome second daughter

Hudson Rose was born Tuesday, measuring 19.75 inches and weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

INDIANAPOLIS — In the middle of leading the Indianapolis Colts in a playoff push, Carson Wentz became a dad for the second time.

The Colts quarterback announced the birth of his second daughter, Hudson Rose, on Instagram Tuesday evening.

"Welcome to the World my sweet Hudson Rose! What an incredible blessing you already are to our family. Your Mama was an absolute champ. Can’t wait for you and your big sis to run the World— or at least my World," Wentz wrote.

Hudson measured in at 7 pounds, 14 ounces and just under 20 inches long.

Wentz and his wife, Madison, welcomed Hudson's big sister, Hadley, in April 2020.