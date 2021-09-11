Carson Wentz brings food truck to Wheeler Mission to feed those in need

Carson Wentz parked his food truck "Thy Kingdom Crumb" outside Wheeler Mission Tuesday evening

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz took a break from making plays to make a difference to those in need.

Wentz served meals Tuesday evening from his free food truck, "Thy Kingdom Crumb," at Wheeler Mission downtown. His A01 Foundation was also on hand to help serve up food to those in need.

He told 13News he's excited to help people in central Indiana.

"It felt like home and we wanted to give back and try to make an impact for His kingdom," Wentz said.

The food truck is the quarterback's second to help those in need. His first is roaming the streets of Philadelphia, where he started his career.

According to the foundation website, Wentz's food trucks have served up more than 90,000 free meals to those in need.

For his work on the field, Wentz is up for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week Award for his performance Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Wentz completed 22 of 30 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns in the Colts' 40-25 win over the New York Jets.