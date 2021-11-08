Wentz, Taylor up for NFL player of the week honors

The FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week are decided by a fan vote.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of Indianapolis Colts players are up for player of the week honors after last Thursday's win over the New York Jets.

Quarterback Carson Wentz and running back Jonathan Taylor have been nominated for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week Award for their respective positions.

Wentz went 22-of-30 passing for 272 yards and three touchdowns in the 45-30 win last week. He also had a passer rating of 134.3 for the game.

Taylor ran for 172 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns against New York. He had touchdown runs of 21 and 78 yards in the game. He also caught two passes for 28 yards.

This marks the third time in the last four games that Taylor has been nominated for the player of the week award for running backs. He won the award for his 145-yard, two touchdown performance in a 31-3 rout over the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6. He was also nominated the following week when he rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown in the rain in a Sunday night win at San Francisco. The Week 7 award ultimately went to Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson.

28 goes 78 💨



📺 FOX/NFLN/Prime pic.twitter.com/tVsxEbelQc — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 5, 2021

Taylor is up against another Browns running back in Nick Chubb in this week's voting, as well as Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner.

Wentz is competing with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Atlanta Falcons signal caller Matt Ryan for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week Award for Week 9.