McDonald's bringing back breakfast bagels to Indiana locations for limited time

INDIANAPOLIS — Breakfast bagels will be back at participating McDonald's locations in Indiana and southwest Michigan for a limited time.

Customers will be able to choose from three breakfast bagel combinations:

Steak, Egg & Cheese – Toasted bagel with butter, steak patty, folded egg, American cheese and grilled onions

Bacon, Egg & Cheese – Toasted bagel with butter, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, folded egg, breakfast sauce and two slices of American cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese – Toasted bagel with a pork sausage patty, lightly seasoned with herbs, folded egg and two slices of American cheese

The breakfast bagels can be ordered for dine-in, carry-out or drive thru, as well as through the McDonald's app or McDelivery.

