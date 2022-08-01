x
McDonald's bringing back breakfast bagels to Indiana locations for limited time

Customers will be able to choose from three breakfast bagel combinations.
Credit: McDonald's/Seyferth PR
Breakfast bagels are returning to Indiana McDonald's for a limited time.

INDIANAPOLIS — Breakfast bagels will be back at participating McDonald's locations in Indiana and southwest Michigan for a limited time.

Customers will be able to choose from three breakfast bagel combinations:

  • Steak, Egg & Cheese – Toasted bagel with butter, steak patty, folded egg, American cheese and grilled onions
  • Bacon, Egg & Cheese – Toasted bagel with butter, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, folded egg, breakfast sauce and two slices of American cheese
  • Sausage, Egg & Cheese – Toasted bagel with a pork sausage patty, lightly seasoned with herbs, folded egg and two slices of American cheese
Credit: McDonald's/Seyferth PR
The breakfast bagels can be ordered for dine-in, carry-out or drive thru, as well as through the McDonald's app or McDelivery.

Click here to find the nearest McDonald's.

