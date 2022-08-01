McDonald's bringing back breakfast bagels to Indiana locations for limited time

INDIANAPOLIS — Breakfast bagels will be back at participating McDonald's locations in Indiana and southwest Michigan for a limited time.
Customers will be able to choose from three breakfast bagel combinations:
- Steak, Egg & Cheese – Toasted bagel with butter, steak patty, folded egg, American cheese and grilled onions
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese – Toasted bagel with butter, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, folded egg, breakfast sauce and two slices of American cheese
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese – Toasted bagel with a pork sausage patty, lightly seasoned with herbs, folded egg and two slices of American cheese
The breakfast bagels can be ordered for dine-in, carry-out or drive thru, as well as through the McDonald's app or McDelivery.
Click here to find the nearest McDonald's.
What other people are reading:
- 24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect arrested after pursuit in Fishers
- Senate passes abortion ban 26-20, bill heads toward House for approval
- Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested
- ISP: Greenfield officer shot, killed Indianapolis man 'actively assaulting' woman
- Indianapolis breast cancer survivor wins USA Mullet Championships' Indiana State Fair competition
- Court docs: Muncie man accused of fatally shooting man leaving Walmart with his wife
- Why we might never know who won the $1.33 billion Mega Millions jackpot
- Indiana Task Force 1 continues rescue after Kentucky floods