Indiana Task Force 1 continues rescue after Kentucky floods

Task Force One cleared 500 structures on Saturday alone. They'll continue working from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the mission's complete.

HAZARD, Ky. — This weekend, 32 members of Indiana Task Force One are in southeastern Kentucky on a search and rescue mission after massive flooding devastated that state.

At last count on Sunday, at least 26 people have died. Many more are missing.

Indiana Task Force One is one of four FEMA teams trying to find people and get them help.

It's intense work in dangerous conditions.

"It was like the "perfect storm," said TF-1's Jay Settergren. "So very, very heavy rain that, in a short period of time, caused mudslides. We're seeing a lot of homes completely damaged. Gone. Off their foundations."

"We're walking through all this stuff, so you're going through downed trees, debris from houses, cars, trucks, just everything you can imagine has been pushed through these little valleys," He said.

