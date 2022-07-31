1 killed, suspect arrested for shooting in Muncie Walmart parking lot

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police say they've arrested a suspect for a deadly Saturday evening shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Walmart in Muncie.
Police were called at around 8:45 p.m. to a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 4801 W. Clara Lane.
When first responders arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he died.
Police were tipped off about a suspect who escaped after the shooting.
Investigators found and arrested the suspect in a wooded area in the 2000 block of North Nebo Road.
Muncie Police told 13News there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867 or Muncie Police Dispatch at 765-747-4838.