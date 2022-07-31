1 killed, suspect arrested for shooting in Muncie Walmart parking lot

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 4801 W. Clara Lane, police said.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police say they've arrested a suspect for a deadly Saturday evening shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Walmart in Muncie.

Police were called at around 8:45 p.m. to a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 4801 W. Clara Lane.

When first responders arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Police were tipped off about a suspect who escaped after the shooting.

Investigators found and arrested the suspect in a wooded area in the 2000 block of North Nebo Road.

Muncie Police told 13News there is no ongoing threat to the public.