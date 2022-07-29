18-year-old arrested for murder of Delaware County veteran; 2 others arrested

Randall Coomer was shot and killed after telling two drivers to stop speeding past his home.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Indiana — Three people have been arrested for the shooting death of a Marine veteran in Delaware County.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that 18-year-old Alexander Geesy of Anderson was charged with murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 38-year-old Randall Coomer on July 22.

Brandi Zirkle, 33, and 22-year-old Ryan Geesy, who live at the same Anderson address as Alexander Geesy, were charged with obstruction of justice and assisting after the fact. Zirkle was also charged with three felony counts of neglect of a dependent.

Police say Coomer asked two drivers to stop speeding and cursing near his home in Delaware County. The drivers had reportedly sped past Coomer's home and cursed at his wife before stopping down the road. Coomer drover to them and asked them to slow down.

Investigators say he was shot in the back and left lying in a ditch.

There were no witnesses, but the suspect vehicles were captured on camera.

Police say the suspects left the state the day after the shooting, but returned to Indiana and were located by police on Friday, July 29. They were taken into custody in Muncie without incident, police reported.

Coomer is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and their daughter. Stephanie Coomer shared the following statement with 13News earlier this week:

"I just want people to know he was an amazing human. Kind and funny. He served his country proudly in Iraq and loved his Marine Brotherhood. He was my entire world and they took him from me."