Man charged in deadly shooting at east side park in 2021

Keandre Coleman was shot at Wes Montgomery Park on May 26, 2021. He died a year later.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a 25-year-old man in a deadly shooting at a park on the east side of Indianapolis in 2021.

Keandre Coleman was shot at Wes Montgomery Park May 26, 2021. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the shooting

Keith Bryant was originally arrested and charged with attempted murder in the shooting.

IMPD said it became clear later in 2021 that Coleman would not survive his injuries.

It was at that point that the Marion County Prosecutor dropped charges against Bryant. He was already in jail on another case and was expected to be in custody until the end of 2028.

Coleman died on May 3, 2022, and the death investigation changed to a homicide investigation.