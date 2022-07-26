'They took him from me' | Search continues for suspects who fatally shot Marine veteran who asked them to slow down

Randall Coomer was reportedly shot and killed after asking a pair of speeding drivers to slow down near his home.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff's Department is searching for suspects and two vehicles connected to a homicide that took the life of a veteran near his home.

It's a crime they call "senseless."

Investigators say around 2 p.m. Friday, in the 12000 block of South County Road 500 West in Delaware County, 38-year-old Randall Coomer was just trying to be a good citizen.

The Marine veteran asked a couple of drivers to stop speeding and cursing near his house.

His request was met with deadly gunfire.

"He was just trying to be a good dad, a good husband, a good neighbor," said Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner. "This is senseless. It's random and there's no excuse for this kind of case."

The only people who witnessed the murder were the suspects. But their vehicles, Skinner said, were captured on camera.

Investigators say surveillance from a nearby home shows a 2015 or 2016 red Ford Focus and a white, early 2000s Ford Explorer leaving the scene.

Investigators say the drivers had sped by the Coomer home and cursed at Randall's wife. When they stopped down the road, Coomer drove over and asked them to slow down.

That's when detectives say someone pulled a gun and shot him.

It's Delaware County's first homicide of the year.

"This case has our top priority and we're devoting all resources to it," Skinner said. "He left a wife. He left a daughter. You know we owe it to them to find the people responsible for this and put them in prison for a long time."

Stephanie Coomer shared this statement with 13News:

"I just want people to know he was an amazing human. Kind and funny. He served his country proudly in Iraq and loved his Marine Brotherhood. He was my entire world and they took him from me."

Investigators hope the two cars captured on camera lead to a key tip and lead to his killer.