Muncie police investigating 3rd homicide in a week

Police believe all three homicides are connected.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police is investigating the city’s third homicide in a week, all of which are believed to be connected.

Police received information Thursday about a possible dead body in the area of 475 East and South Windsor Road.

Officers arrived and found the body of 19-year-old Kyler R. Musick, who was reported missing Wednesday.

Police said Musick’s death is being investigated as a homicide and believe his death is connected to a double homicide that happened in Muncie Wednesday morning.

Deputy Chief Melissa Criswell said officers were called to the 2900 block of South Liberty Street on Wednesday just before 5 a.m. Police found two people, 69-year-old Malcom Perdue and 51-year old Kyndra Swift, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police arrested three people in connection to the double homicide.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said he expects to file formal charges in the case early next week.

If you have information that could assist police, contact the department's detective division at 317-747-4838.