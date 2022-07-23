2 vehicles sought in deadly Delaware County shooting investigation

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the occupants or the owners of the vehicles to call 765-747-7881 ext 445.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Investigators in Delaware County are asking the public to be on the lookout for two vehicles possibly involved in a deadly shooting that happened Friday.

At around 2 p.m. a man went to confront the passengers of two vehicles that were speeding in his neighborhood and cussing at people near his house, according to Jeff Stanley, the chief deputy of the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

When the man got to the two vehicles, he was shot. Stanley said investigators won't know how many times the man was shot until an autopsy is completed, which was scheduled for Saturday morning.

The man's wife heard the shots and came outside to find her husband about a quarter of a mile from their home.

Deputies were called to the area where the shooting happened in the 12000 block of South County Road 500 West and found the man. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Witnesses and surveillance footage identified the two vehicles that were at the scene of the shooting. The sheriff's office described the vehicles as a red 2014-2016 Ford Focus and a 2003-2006 white Ford Explorer.

The two vehicles left the scene of the shooting and, Stanley said, they were last seen heading south on Delaware County Road 500 W.