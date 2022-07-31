Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman.
Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her.
An ambulance took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.
Officers then located 28-year-old Myron Armstrong, the son of Sondra, and arrested him.
Myron is being held at the Delaware County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder.
Second Muncie killing in 24 hours
This is the second murder Muncie PD is investigating in the last 24 hours.
Police arrested a suspect for a deadly Saturday evening shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Walmart in Muncie.
Police were called at around 8:45 p.m. to a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 4801 W. Clara Lane.
When first responders arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he died.
Police were tipped off about a suspect who escaped after the shooting.
Investigators found and arrested the suspect in a wooded area in the 2000 block of North Nebo Road.
Muncie Police told 13News there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867 or Muncie Police Dispatch at 765-747-4838.