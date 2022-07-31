Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested

Myron Armstrong is being held at the Delaware County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder.

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman.

Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her.

An ambulance took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Officers then located 28-year-old Myron Armstrong, the son of Sondra, and arrested him.

Myron is being held at the Delaware County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder.

Second Muncie killing in 24 hours

This is the second murder Muncie PD is investigating in the last 24 hours.

Police arrested a suspect for a deadly Saturday evening shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Walmart in Muncie.

Police were called at around 8:45 p.m. to a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 4801 W. Clara Lane.

When first responders arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Police were tipped off about a suspect who escaped after the shooting.

Investigators found and arrested the suspect in a wooded area in the 2000 block of North Nebo Road.

Muncie Police told 13News there is no ongoing threat to the public.