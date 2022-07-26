Police: Boy, 6, accidentally shot, killed 5-year-old sister in Muncie home

The parents of the children were arrested on several felony neglect charges.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 5-year-old girl is dead after being shot by her brother inside their Muncie home.

According to Muncie Police, officers were dispatched to a home in the 2800 block of South Monroe Street just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting.

The officers arrived to find the girl who had been shot inside the residence. She was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined the girl's 6-year-old brother had gotten a gun out of a safe in the home and accidentally shot his sister.