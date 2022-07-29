For breast cancer survivor, rocking a bright pink mullet is an homage to life itself

For some, the USA Mullet Championship circuit is a chance to show off a cool hairstyle. For Lissa Sears, the mullet has always meant a little more.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, some of the best mullets in America will face off to see who rocks the infamous "business in the front, party in the back" style best, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

For most, it's a chance to show off the might of their mullets for a shot at $500.

For one contestant, though, the competition is a time to pay homage to a hairstyle that represents the boldness of life itself.

Lissa Sears is an Indianapolis-based comedian who was diagnosed with breast cancer several years ago. The color of her mullet pays tribute to that hard fight.

"After chemo, when I was bald, I wanted to grow it out into the mullet. Because I was like, 'What is the most opposite thing of bald?' It made total sense," she said.

As she recovered through the years, and was eventually cured of the cancer, her enthusiasm for life became expressed through bold hair styles. Namely, the bright pink mullet she continues to wear.

"That who I am. I just do it because YODO. You only die once. Live every day, take all the chances," Sears said.

Sears began growing this current mullet out in 2019.

"I saw a meme once that said if somebody has a mullet they don't give a darn believe them, and it's true," Sears said. "It brings me joy it doesn't matter at the end of the day."

She knows people may scoff at the mullet, or turn their noses up at it. Sears is used to people trying to snap sneaky photos.

"I get stopped on the street daily. It's not that they love pink. It's not that they love a mullet. They love that I have the courage and ability to step outside my box. Do something I wanted to do for me," Sears said.

Saturday will mark her first time in a mullet competition, but she already knows training for this event is unlike any other. "This isn't like a hot dog competition. You train for years. You can't just wake up one day with a mullet," Sears said.

USA Mullet Championships is the nation's official mullet-ranking authority. Judges will assess multiple categories, including adult male, adult female, teen and children.

Sears is excited to be in the arena with other mullet wearers, who have embraced life to the fullest like she has.



"It brings me joy," Sears said.

The winner of USA Mullet Championships' Indiana State Fair competition will automatically earn a spot in the highly competitive 'Top 25 for the Mane Event' this Fall.