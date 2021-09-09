Indy Fuel coach makes personal donation to Little Red Door Cancer Agency

Doug Christiansen told 13News he lost both his parents to pancreatic cancer and knows how hard it can be for a family.

INDIANAPOLIS — The coach of the Indy Fuel is putting a spotlight on the work being done by the Little Red Door Cancer Agency.

Doug Christiansen dropped by its Indianapolis location to give a personal donation.

Christiansen told 13News he lost both his parents to pancreatic cancer and knows how hard it can be for a family. That's why he said it is important to have places like Little Red Door.

"I actually just learned that if you miss a cancer treatment, it impacts your outcome by 2%. And you think about somebody who's unable to make it to an appointment for chemo treatment ... whether it's bad weather or lack of funds to be able to have the transportation, that can impact your survival," said Christiansen. "And so, for organizations who can support and help, it's really, really important and I think it's great to be involved and be able to support."

The Indy Fuel’s @IndyCoachDoug visited @LittleRedDoorIN this afternoon to make a personal donation to a cause that is close to his heart pic.twitter.com/wLUyYN69TQ — Indy Fuel (@IndyFuel) September 9, 2021

The Little Red Door offers several services like rides to appointments, medical supplies and treatment for side effects.

If you would like to learn more or donate to Little Red Door Cancer Agency, click here.