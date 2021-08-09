Student stabbed at North Central High School

All North Central High School students will be released Wednesday at 10 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A North Central High School student was stabbed at the school Wednesday morning.

Ellen Rogers, community relations coordinator with the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township, confirmed the incident.

According to Rogers, two students got into a fight, and one of them stabbed the other with a knife. The suspect was taken into custody, and the school building is secure.

As a result, all North Central High School students will be dismissed Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Rogers said the victim is being treated for their injury.

The following statement was released to parents after the incident:

“Due to an unfortunate event this morning at North Central High School where two students were involved in an altercation involving a knife, we are going to release North Central High School students early at 10 AM, today September 8, 2021.

The student involved has been apprehended, medical attention is being provided and the school building is secure.

Dismissal will begin at 10 AM, if you come to North Central earlier it could be a lengthy process as we have implemented all of our safety protocols.



We will share additional information with parents later today but wanted to immediately communicate the early release.”