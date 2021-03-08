Exclusive Peyton Manning interview airs Wednesday on 13News

The former Colts quarterback took Dave Calabro on a tour in his hometown, New Orleans as he prepares to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

NEW ORLEANS — As Peyton Manning prepares for his induction into the NFL Hall of fame, 13News got the chance to do an exclusive interview with him in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Peyton talks about his childhood, his football career and his future.

Manning walks Dave through his time growing up in New Orleans. Peyton shows Dave around Isidore Newman School, where he established a kindergarten and has an annual award in his name.

"I was always envious of my friends that didn't have to study. They just knew the answers," Manning said about his academic accolades. "I had to study and do the work. It was good preparation."

Manning will reflect on his time with the Colts and talk about his upcoming Hall of Fame ceremony.

"My gratitude to Jim Irsay and the Colts organization is off the charts," Manning said. "They drafted me in 1998, and everything that Jim told me he was gonna do when I met with him at the Surf Club in Miami...I could just tell how committed he was to making Indianapolis a winner."

Manning will talk about what's next for him. After experience with acting in commercials, appearing on "Saturday Night Live," and hosting a game show, the options are endless. One of those options, of course, is ultimately owning an NFL team.

"I keep looking for the $3 billion that it costs to buy an NFL team. I don't know where it is — if it's hidden in a separate account. I don't have it," Manning said.