Colts to present HOF rings to Manning, James

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will present former running back Edgerrin James and quarterback Peyton Manning with their Pro Football Hall of Fame commemorative rings on Sept. 19.

The Colts host the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in a 1 p.m. game that Sunday.

James was selected for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, while Manning earned induction in the Class of 2021. Both will be formally enshrined in Canton, Ohio this August before receiving their rings in September.

James was drafted by the Colts in 1999 and spent seven seasons in Indianapolis. He retired after the 2009 season and was inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor in 2012.

Manning becomes the second Colts quarterback to be selected to the Hall of Fame, joining John Unitas. Drafted in 1998 he took the Colts to two Super Bowls and was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2017. His No. 18 jersey was the first Indianapolis-era number to be retired by the team.