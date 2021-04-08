Colts release touching tribute to Peyton Manning ahead of Hall of Fame enshrinement

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a 13News exclusive with Peyton Manning as he looks back on the Colts and Indianapolis as he prepares for Hall of Fame induction.
The Indianapolis Colts released a touching retrospective video on Peyton Manning ahead of his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday.
"Before the draft, we sat down and had lunch. The lunch was about to end and let me tell you something, he stopped like John Wayne and turned to me like Marlon Brando and he said, 'I'll win for you.' And I was like, this is the guy," Irsay said in the video.
In three minutes, you are taken from the draft through Manning's departure from the Colts and his legacy in Indianapolis.
You can watch the video here:
What other people are reading:
- Trafalgar community rallies around 3 girls injured in Tuesday morning crash on I-65
- Holcomb resists mask mandate despite most Indiana counties affected by latest CDC mask guidance
- Yes, at least 95% of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated
- Moderna: COVID-19 booster shot might be needed before winter
- Suni Lee reunites with her family on 'TODAY'
- All the medals the US has won so far at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics