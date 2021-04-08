Colts release touching tribute to Peyton Manning ahead of Hall of Fame enshrinement

In three minutes, you are taken from the draft through Manning's departure from the Colts and his legacy in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a 13News exclusive with Peyton Manning as he looks back on the Colts and Indianapolis as he prepares for Hall of Fame induction.

The Indianapolis Colts released a touching retrospective video on Peyton Manning ahead of his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday.

"Before the draft, we sat down and had lunch. The lunch was about to end and let me tell you something, he stopped like John Wayne and turned to me like Marlon Brando and he said, 'I'll win for you.' And I was like, this is the guy," Irsay said in the video.

You can watch the video here:

You gave this city something to believe in.



Thank you, Peyton. pic.twitter.com/Vrwkkga60v — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 5, 2021