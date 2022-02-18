Here's what you need to know 100 days out from the Indy 500

The month of May is stacked with events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Friday, Feb. 18 marks 100 days from the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Indy Lights: Friday, May 13 (Road Course) Race 1

Indy Lights: Saturday, May 14 (Road Course) Race 2

GMR Grand Prix: Saturday, May 14

Opening day of practice for 500: May 17

Qualifying begins: May 21

Miller Lite Carb Day: Friday, May 27

Legends Day presented by Firestone: Saturday, May 28

106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge: Sunday, May 29

Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light: Sunday, May 29

“We’ve never been more excited to welcome fans back to a full schedule of events,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a news release.

Go to IMS.com or the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Ticket Office, located on the first floor of the IMS Administration Building at 4790 W. 16th St., to buy tickets for 2022 events. The ticket office is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Resources

Click here for a race day map.

Click here for parking locations during practice, qualifying, carb day and race day.

Click here for directions to the track.

Click here for a list of prohibited and permitted items.

Click here for a schedule of Indy 500 events.

Snake Pit

The Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's lineup, including Martin Garrix, deadmau5, Galantis, Steve Aoki, and Yellow Claw, will perform Sunday, May 29 during the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

General admission ($45) and VIP ($150) wristbands are now available at this link. VIP will include access to a raised viewing platform by the stage, a private cash bar and private air-conditioned restrooms.

All Snake Pit ticketholders must be at least 18 years old and have a valid Indy 500 general admission or reserved seat ticket. Click here to purchase tickets to the Indy 500.

Snake Pit packages that include Indy 500 general admission tickets are available. General admission to both the Snake Pit and Indy 500 is $85, while general admission to the Indy 500 and VIP for the Snake Pit is $190.

The IMS said that to maximize safety and overall guest experience, coolers will not be allowed in the Snake Pit. There will be complimentary water hydration stations for concert attendees. You can bring in a bottle of water up to 33 ounces that is empty or unopened.

List of prohibited items:

Coolers

Audio and video recording equipment

CamelBaks

Camera stands

Carts and wagons are not allowed

Flags

Professional cameras

Strollers, lawn chairs and folding camping chairs (includes in GA area)

Juan Pablo Montoya to race

Two-time Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya will make his return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this May.

Montoya posted on Twitter that he will be joining the Arrow McLaren SP team for the Grand Prix scheduled for Saturday, May 13 and 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29.

Montoya will be competing in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet in both races. He will join full-time Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

Montoya finished ninth in the Indianapolis 500 last year.

Jimmie Johnson to race full IndyCar season

Jimmie Johnson is taking his shot at the Indianapolis 500.

The seven-time NASCAR champion announced his decision on the TODAY show to attempt to qualify for the Indy 500 as part of a full-season IndyCar schedule. He raced on only road and street courses during the 2021 season, his first in IndyCar, due to safety concerns.

James Hinchcliffe stepping away from full-time IndyCar

IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe announced he is stepping away from full-time competition and will be working as an NBC Sports analyst.