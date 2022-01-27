500 Festival reveals participant shirts, finisher medals for Mini-Marathon

Registration is still open for the 2022 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and 2022 Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday, Jan. 27 officially marks 100 days until the 2022 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon!

The 500 Festival revealed the designs of the participant shirts and finisher medals for the Mini-Marathon and 2022 Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K.

This year’s shirts and medals pay homage to the "Racing Capital of the World" — home of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"A significant draw for our participants is the opportunity to run or walk on the track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway," Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival, said in a news release. "To be so engrossed in the history and traditions of the Indianapolis 500 is an experience unlike any other, and we are thrilled to be able to showcase that experience for our participants on the 2022 participant shirt and finisher medal."

Both races take place Saturday, May 7. Click here to register.

2022 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

The front of the 2022 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon participant shirt features a bird's eye view of the track and lap that’s made at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The participant shirt is long-sleeved, made of 100% polyester, and is available in men’s and women’s technical fit. Participants can make sure they have the correct fit by checking the size chart.

The finisher medal showcases the IMS track and pagoda. The round shape of the medal represents Indianapolis as the "Circle City."

The back of the medal has the phrase "The Greatest Spectacle in Running," which ties the Mini-Marathon to the Indianapolis 500’s tagline as "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

A participant hat is available to the first 15,000 participants.

2022 Delta 500 Festival 5K

The front of the 2022 Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K participant shirt showcases the Indianapolis cityscape, highlighting the location of the race.

The finisher medal features iconic parts of Indianapolis, including etched photos of the Indianapolis skyline and IMS.