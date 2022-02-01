500 Festival Rookie Run registration now open

Kids ages 3-10 can participate in the noncompetitive fun run, which takes place on May 15 during the Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids' Day.

INDIANAPOLIS — The video above is from the 500 Festival's reveal of participant shirts and finisher medals for the Mini-Marathon.

Registration is now open for one of the most popular events leading up to the Indianapolis 500 — the 2022 Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run.

Kids ages 3-10 can participate in the noncompetitive fun run, which takes place on May 15, during the Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids' Day.

"The Rookie Run is a great way to introduce kids to the basics of running and enjoy the excitement of a race – including the production of a start/finish line, a massive cheering section, the reward of earning an iconic finisher medal, and the occasional celebrity sighting!" the 500 Festival said in a statement.

Pre-registration is open online through Wednesday, May 11, at IndyMini.com/RookieRun. For $10, the participant also receives a commemorative shirt and finisher medal. On-site registration will also be available on the day of the event for $5, but those participants will only receive the finisher medal.

There are separate races for different age groups, with race distances based on a child's age. All participants will receive a goodie bad, a participant bib, and a finisher's medal.

"We could not be more thrilled to return to downtown Indianapolis for the 2022 Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run," said 500 Festival President and CEO Bob Bryant. "As part of our mission to enrich lives and encourage an active lifestyle, we are happy to provide Hoosier children and families with an experience to discover the fun of fitness!"