IMS making changes to Snake Pit for 2022 Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS — This year's Snake Pit inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will break from tradition as the track announced changes to their policies.

According to the IMS website, coolers will not be allowed inside the Snake Pit gates during the Indianapolis 500.

You can bring in a bottle of water up to 33 ounces that is empty or unopened, but CamelBaks are not allowed.

All Snake Pit ticket holders must be 18 years of age or older.

The general admission package includes a race day ticket and Snake Pit wristband for $85.00. The VIP package includes a race day ticket and a Snake Pit VIP wristband for $190.