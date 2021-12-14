James Hinchcliffe stepping away from full-time IndyCar competition

Hinchcliffe wrote that the decision to step back was made with the support of his family.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar James Hinchcliffe announced Tuesday that he is stepping away from full-time competition.

Hinchcliffe posted a letter on Twitter in which he talks about realizing his lifelong goal of becoming an IndyCar driver in 2011.

"In the 11 years that followed I lived out my dream in a way that a nine year old kid, sitting in a kart for the first time, could never have imagined," Hinchcliffe wrote.

Hinchcliffe also mentions the many ups and downs over the years, which likely includes suffering a serious puncture wound to his lower body in a May 2015 Indianapolis 500 practice crash. The popular Canadian IndyCar driver needed 22 units of blood transfused during surgery to save his life. A big positive came in 2018, when he announced he and actress Becky Dalton were getting married.

Wait, what?! I thought they said “til DEBT do us part”!#BeckyGetsHinched pic.twitter.com/4qhMGLJOQF — James Hinchcliffe (@Hinchtown) July 23, 2018

Hinchcliffe wrote that the decision to step back was made with the support of his family and that personal and professional factors played a part.

"This is by no means a retirement from racing! If anything, this decision has freed me up to dip my toes into other forms of motorsport and explore other interests and opportunities," Hinchcliffe wrote.

I’m going to hang by the bar, put out the vibe… pic.twitter.com/KXFXETtnxx — James Hinchcliffe (@Hinchtown) December 14, 2021

Hinchcliffe won a half dozen races over the years for Andretti Autosport and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. In November, Andretti Autosport announced Devlin DeFrancesco would take Hinchcliffe's spot on the team full-time in 2022.