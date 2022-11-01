Juan Pablo Montoya to race in 106th Indianapolis 500

Montoya posted on Twitter that he will be joining the Arrow McLaren SP team for the Grand Prix and 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

SPEEDWAY, Indiana — Two-time Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya will make his return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this May.

Montoya posted on Twitter that he will be joining the Arrow McLaren SP team for the Grand Prix scheduled for Saturday, May 13 and 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29.

Montoya will be competing in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet in both races. He will join full-time Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

"I'm excited to return to Indianapolis with Arrow McLaren SP and Mission, to once again compete in a race that holds a special place in my heart – the Indianapolis 500," Montoya said. "I had a great experience with the team last year and look forward to building on the progress we made in 2021. I think we have a real shot at competing at the front of the field and challenging for the win."

Montoya finished ninth in the Indianapolis 500 last year.