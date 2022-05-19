'Hamilton' actor Jordan Fisher to perform national anthem at Indy 500

The actor, producer and musician will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing on Sunday, May 29.

INDIANAPOLIS — Actor, producer and musician Jordan Fisher will perform the national anthem ahead of the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500, presented by Gainbridge.

Fisher starred in "Hamilton" and "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway. He also won the 25th season of "Dancing with the Stars with his partner, Lindsay Arnold.

"The national anthem is a signature pre-race moment, and Jordan is ready to welcome fans back to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a memorable and emotional performance at the Racing Capital of the World," IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a news release. "This year's pre-race show will be fantastic, and I know our fans at the track and everyone watching on NBC will be thrilled with the excitement, tradition and pageantry on display as we await the green flag."

Fisher's filmography also includes "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You," "Grease: Live," "Rent: Live" and "The Flash."

"The Voice" winner and South Bend residents Girl Named Tom will perform "America the Beautiful" ahead of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 29.

13News' coverage of the Indy 500 on race day starts at 5 a.m. ET.