IACS and IMS work 'paw in paw' in race to get 106 pets adopted in May

IACS and IMS are trying to get 106 pets adopted this month and are asking for $1.06 donations (a wink at the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500).

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are working "paw in paw" this month to promote pet adoptions and the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

IACS' "Race You Home" adoption campaign coincides with IMS' "Back Home Again" campaign. Together, they're offering Month of May-themed perks to people who adopt a pet this month and to help raise money for animals in need.

(NOTE: The above video is a previous report on how to keep your pet safe during hot weather.)

IACS said during the month of May, adoptions will be free. People who adopt can enter to win two tickets to qualifying at IMS on May 21 or May 22. The drawing takes place May 19.

🏁 Race down to the shelter to adopt your new furry family member! During the month of May adoptions will be free! When... Posted by Indianapolis Animal Care Services on Sunday, May 15, 2022

Plus, each animal that's adopted will get a checkered IMS bandana, a pet bed and an adoption goodie bag while supplies last.

IACS hopes these "pawsh" perks will help them reach their goal of finding new homes for 106 animals (a wink at the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500) by the end of the month.

GALLERY: Shelter pets show off checkered bandanas for Month of May 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Along with adoptions, IACS and IMS are asking the community to donate $1.06 to help animals in need. The shelter is also raising money by selling race-themed shirts that say "Get the Zoomies" and other merchandise online.

IACS said the money raised will go to the areas of greatest need, which are veterinary care and behavior training.