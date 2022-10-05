9-time Indy 500 starter Sarah Fisher will drive the pace car for this year's race

She'll drive the 70th Anniversary Edition 2023 Corvette Z06 for the 106th running of the race.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — This year's pace car driver is no stranger to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Nine-time Indy 500 starter Sarah Fisher will lead the field of drivers to the green flag for the 106th running of the race on May 29.

She'll drive Corvette's 70th Anniversary Edition of the Z06. The car has 670 horsepower and is finished in a special white pearl metallic paint. For the race, it will feature special badging with Corvette crossflags, red brake calipers, and the 70th Anniversary Edition logo on the seats, steering wheel, and still plates.

2022 will mark the 33rd time a Chevrolet model will pace the race.

"The Chevrolet Team is proud to pace the Indianapolis 500 for the 33rd time, while celebrating 70 years of Corvette," said Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet Marketing. "It's only fitting the Indianapolis 500 will be the first race the 2023 Corvette Z06 paces, a truly special moment for Corvette and INDYCAR fans around the world."

Fisher's nine Indy 500 appearances are a record for female drivers. She also remains the fastest woman in Indianapolis 500 history. In 2002, her fastest four-lap qualifying speed was 229.439 mph.

Fisher established her own racing team, Sarah Fisher Racing, in 2008. After her 2010 retirement from racing, team ownership became her primary career focus. She has since had success owning Speedway Indoor Karting, with locations in Indianapolis and Daytona Beach, Florida.

"Every time I've had the opportunity to drive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it's been special – from INDYCAR SERIES cars to two-seaters to vintage cars," Fisher said. "Driving the Pace Car is just as special of an honor."

IMS President Doug Boles said Fisher always represents the track with class and humility.