Girl Named Tom to perform 'America the Beautiful' at Indy 500

The sibling trio rose to fame on Season 21 of "The Voice."

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — "The Voice" winner Girl Named Tom will perform at the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

The sibling trio will perform "America the Beautiful" during pre-race ceremonies.

Girl Named Tom, consisting of siblings Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty, rose to fame on Season 21 of "The Voice." The trio were coached by Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson herself has sung the national anthem three times at the Indy 500.

While Girl Named Tom calls the town of Pettisville, Ohio, its hometown, the three members moved to South Bend, Indiana, last year. Both Caleb and Joshua also graduated from Goshen College. They had dreamt of becoming doctors, but when their father was diagnosed with a rare form of terminal cancer, the trio decided to focus on family. In 2019, they formed Girl Named Tom.

"Caleb, Joshua and Bekah captured the attention of America during their winning run on 'The Voice,' and their performance will be one of the highlights of pre-race ceremonies," said IMS President Doug Boles. "We welcome them back home again to Indiana along with the huge crowd on Race Day and live national TV audience on NBC and eagerly look forward to their rendition of this beautiful tribute to our great nation."

Live coverage of the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge starts at noon on Sunday, May 29 on WTHR Channel 13. Pre-race coverage from 13News will begin at 5 a.m.

Girl Named Tom is also scheduled to perform at the Paramount Theatre, located at 1124 Meridian St. in Anderson, on Thursday, June 23. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the theatre's box office at 765-642-1234. Most seats are between $29 and $39, with limited premium seating available for $79.