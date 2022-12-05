500 Festival announces VIPs, bands for parade

WTHR will broadcast the parade beginning at noon on Saturday, May 28.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival announced 14 marching bands that will perform in the 66th annual AES 500 Festival Parade on Saturday, May 28, as well as a list of featured guests and VIPs who are expected to participate in addition to the traditional 33 starting drivers in the Indianapolis 500 starting field.

The 14 nationally-recognized bands will march the streets of downtown Indianapolis to perform for more than 200,000 expected spectators to help celebrate this year’s theme, Back to Traditions. Racing Forward.

Band lineup

Anderson High School Marching Highlanders (Anderson, Ind.)

Bi-County Marching Band, (Marshall County, Starke County, Ind.)

Cincinnati Tradition Drum and Bugle Corps (Fairfield, Ohio)

Clark County High School Marching Indians (Kahoka, Mo.)

Indiana All-Star Marching Band, National Band Association (Zionsville, Ind.)

Indianapolis Public Schools All City Marching Band (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Jac-Cen-Del High School Band, Flag Corps, and Dance Team (Osgood, Ind.)

Lewis Cass Marching Kings, Lewis Cass High School (Walton, Ind.)

Marching Lancers, Belleville East High School (Belleville, Ill.)

Marching Braves, Maconaquah High School (Bunker Hill, Ind.)

Purdue "All-American” Marching Band, Purdue University (West Lafayette, Ind.)

Speedway 500 Regiment, Speedway High School (Speedway, Ind.)

The Pride of Portage Marching Band, Portage High School (Portage, Ind.)

38th Infantry Division Band, Indiana National Guard (Indianapolis, Ind.)

VIP guests

The parade will also present multiple featured guests and VIP appearances including actors, civic leaders, members of the 500 Festival Board of Directors, Indianapolis Motor Speedway executives, athletes, and more.

Tyrese Haliburton – Indiana Pacers Guard

Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith – Indiana Fever

Lindsay Czarniak – American sports anchor

Drew Powell – Actor, Gotham (2014-2018)

Joe Hogsett – Honorable Mayor of Indianapolis

James Poore – Chair of the 500 Festival Board of Directors

Rob Pruitt – Immediate Past Chair of the 500 Festival Board of Directors

Kristina Lund and Kathy Storm – AES Indiana

Doug Boles – Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Sarah Fisher – American retired IndyCar driver (1999-2010)

General Daniel R. Hokanson – Chief of National Guard Bureau

General R. Dale Lyles – 59th Adjutant General of Indiana

Miss Indiana – Braxton Hiser

Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen – Kate Dimmett

Officer Patrick McPherson – IMPD Officer of the Year

Lieutenant Thomas Albrecht – IFD Firefighter of the Year

Corporal Joshua McCrammer – Marion County Sherriff Deputy of the Year

Tara and Jeff Homan Family – Authors

Boomer – Indiana Pacers Mascot

Freddy Fever – Indiana Fever Mascot

The World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales

WTHR will broadcast the parade beginning at noon on Saturday, May 28. The parade will be broadcast nationally on NBC's Peacock Network.

Festivities will start at 11:45 a.m. ET in downtown Indianapolis, with the parade stepping off at noon.