x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indianapolis Colts

Colts launch 'FANthem' contest to sing national anthem at upcoming game

The contest winner will also receive four tickets to the team's Jan. 2 Fan Appreciation game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Credit: AP
Lucas Oil Stadium is shown during the second half of an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have launched a new contest in search of a talented fan for a big opportunity.

The team announced on Wednesday the 2021 "FANthem" contest, which will give one fan the chance to lead the singing of the national anthem on the field prior to the Colts' Jan. 2 Fan Appreciation game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The contest winner will also receive four tickets to the game.

RELATED: Colts' Taylor, Speed honored as players of the week

Entries must include a link to a video performance of the anthem, and submissions not containing a version of the anthem will not be considered, the team said.

Interested fans can submit their entry at Colts.com/fanthem through Dec. 19.

RELATED: Indianapolis Colts gear up for weekend matchup against the Buffalo Bills

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

Colts 'Blue Out Week' continues ahead of Thursday matchup