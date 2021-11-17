Indianapolis Colts gear up for weekend matchup against the Buffalo Bills

Since last season, the Colts have lost eight straight games to teams with a winning record — this is their chance to change that.

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a good Wednesday morning at the Colts complex. The defensive linemen were having some fun with the media and head coach Frank Reich had a smile on his face.

The Indianapolis Colts can "finally see the light," as Reich put it the other day. The team is finally back at .500 after climbing out of a dark 1-4 hole and they really have everything ahead of them at this point, starting this weekend when they face off with the Buffalo Bills.

"This 1-0 thing is not just a mantra. It really is all that matters," Reich said. "It’s a week-to-week league, but as the head coach you have to think big picture sometimes and I really believe we have the guys to do that. It’s not easy, nothing about it is. So, we have an opportunity...before us. This is a good opportunity we have this Sunday.”

Not only is Carson Wentz preparing to go against the NFL's top-ranked defense, but he's also getting adjusted to being a father of two. His wife Madison gave birth to their second daughter, Hudson, on Monday and it's been a crazy 48 hours, to say the least.

“Very busy. Long days having baby girl number two but it was definitely a blessing, definitely a blessing," Wentz said. "But we had a long day there Monday in the hospital so definitely got some film in on the iPad a little bit. Had to get ready for these guys. Not a ton of sleep in the last two days, so we’re hoping for a good night's sleep tonight.”

There's a lot of late nights in Wentz's future, that's for sure.

The Colts may be excited for what lies ahead, but because of the hole they just dug themselves out of, there's virtually no room for error especially this week against an AFC opponent.

The team knows what's at stake, but Wentz said right now he's trying not to look at the standings and the overall playoff picture.