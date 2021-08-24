2021 500 Festival mini-mini canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

While the in-person event is canceled, all participants will be able to take part in a virtual event.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival announced Tuesday that the mini-mini event has been canceled. The reason given was that after consulting with state and local health departments, it was not advisable to gather unvaccinated children under the age of 12 for a large, in-person running event.

The mini-mini had been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28.

While the in-person event is canceled, all participants will be able to take part in a virtual event. All registered participants will receive communication regarding their options.

A statement from the 500 Festival said in part:

As a community organization focused on enriching lives, we feel it is important that we support our local and state health officials and hospitals as well as focus our efforts on positive community outcomes.

