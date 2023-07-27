Things you should know before heading to the Indiana State Fair

New food, better ride inspections, and new exhibits highlight what you can expect when you visit the 2023 Indiana State Fair.

INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to the Indiana State Fair, we know a lot of people come for the rides and the delicious food, but this year there are some changes you’ll want to know.

“We have more new ‘wows’ than ever before at the 2023 Indiana State Fair,” said Anna Whelchel.

The year, the fair is teaming up with the Indiana Pacers organization to celebrate “the state that grew the game,” which is showcased in the “Land of Legends” exhibit.

Just down the street is another new exhibit called “Illuminate.” It is located in Expo Hall and is filled with a large color light show.

Plus, the brand-new Farm Bureau “Fall Creek Pavilion” will open for the first time this week after a $50 million renovation.

On Thursday, several food vendors also gave a behind-the-scenes look at their creative culinary creations. Everything from fried corn on a stick to s'mores funnel cakes.

On the Midway, vendors also made final touches to nearly 50 rides. Indiana’s Department of Homeland Security spent the day inspecting each one.

After the inspection, each ride received a sticker showing when they were last checked. A staff member will also be at the fair doing random checks over the next three weeks.

If something seems wrong, they ask you to report it right away.

“If it is not working properly, we will give them a violation and some of those violations will be that they can’t have public riders until this is fixed,” said Von Scott. “We haven’t had any major violations, so we are looking good.”

When it comes to safety, the fair is also implementing new restrictions this year.

The biggest change is the “unaccompanied minor” policy. It means every night after 6 p.m., anyone under 18 must have a parent or chaperone over 21.