30 new food items coming to 2023 Indiana State Fair

Deep-fried corn, s'mores bourbon milkshake, Nutella-flavored elephant ear and bratwurst nachos are among the new options to try this year.

INDIANAPOLIS — For many, the food is the best part of the Indiana State Fair.

Fairgoers can expect typical fair-favorites like ears of corn, chicken legs, and elephant ears, but fair officials announced 30 new food items for the 2023 Indiana State Fair.

Since one person surely can't visit all of the more than 140 different food stands — or can they? — maybe you'll want to get a group together, so everyone can sample from each other!

Here are the unique offerings making their debut this year (NOTE: Descriptions provided by the Indiana State Fair):

BBQ Pig Wings (Indiana Pork): The BBQ bone-in pork wing comes from the bottom of the ham and consists of tender, dark meat that is full of delicious flavors! There is a single small bone running through the center with a small handle sticking out – it’s pork without a fork!

Bratchos (Urick Concessions): Tortilla Chips topped with a sizzling Bratwurst, creamy hatch queso, zesty jalapeños, fire roasted salsa, and a dollop of Sour Cream. It's the ultimate fiesta on a plate that will leave you craving more with every crunchy bite.

Buffalo Pork-n-Mac (Nitro Hog BBQ): A bowl of homemade mac-n-cheese with pulled pork, buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing drizzled on top.

Cherry Lemonade Twister (Twisted Drinks and Food): A fresh squeezed lemonade with cherry syrup and maraschino cherries added to make for the perfect summertime drink!

Cherry ShakeUp (Hi & Mighty): Eat, drink and be cherry! Keep it bright and Cardinal red with a citrus refresher made to shake it up for celebrations big & small. In partnership with Ball State University... Chirp Chirp Cherry!

Chocolate Glazed Popcorn (Olde Tyme Poppin Korn): Popped the old fashion way, but with a tasty chocolate glaze and a hint of salt.

Cinnamon Crunch Corn (Fairlivin Concessions): Shredded sweet corn on the cob in butter, topped with a cinnamon toast crunch and a cream cheese icing.

Deep Fried Corn on a Stick (Cantina Louies by Meatball Factory): A 6 inch ear of corn on a stick seasoned then dipped into a buttermilk and egg mixture and then rolled into a flour corn meal with spice, then placed in the fryer until it is a golden brown and topped off with mayonnaise and Parmesan cheese. A little Cholula hot sauce pack is handed out with each one to enhance the flavor and give it a good kick!

Deep Fried Sandwich Cookie Ale (Sun King Brewery & Spirits): Deep-Fried Sandwich Cookies is an Oatmeal Milk Porter made with oats, lactose, chocolate malt, and 300lbs of chocolate sandwich cookies.

Elote Street Corn Pizza (DG Concession): Signature crust topped with a mixed base of mozzarella and cotija cheese, corn, jalapeños, a drizzle of chipotle mayo, a sprinkle of tajin, and crushed ranch tortilla chips for added crunch.

Flaming Hot Cheeto Corn in a Cup (Wilson Concessions): Corn, nacho cheese, Flaming Hot Cheetos, and tajin served in a cup.

Gimme S’more Bourbon Shake (Urick Concessions): A summer staple, but as a boozy milkshake with the help of Hotel Tango's Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon. Creamy vanilla ice cream, milk, and Shmallow Bourbon blended together and topped with the classic s'mores essentials.

Hoosier Burger Mango (Black Leaf Vegan, LLC): Born in the Hoosier State, this one of a kind plant-based burger patty submerged in our unique Black Leaf sauce (teriyaki bbq), topped with fresh mango salsa and vegan cheddar cheese on a buttery brioche bun is the best of what Indiana has to offer.

Indiana Hardwood Nachos (Twisted Drinks and Food): Nacho chips layered with queso cheese, homemade Indiana street corn and then drizzled with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce to top it off!

Italian Melt (American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.): Provolone and basil pesto on sourdough, served with marinara sauce for dipping.

Lemon Drop Drizzle (R&W Concessions): 5 mini sponge cakes with lemon icing dipped in funnel cake batter, deep fried to a golden brown, dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with vanilla icing.

Ooey Gooey Deliciousness! Nutellaphant Ear (Urick Concessions): A whimsical twist on a State Fair favorite! Fried dough generously slathered with velvety Nutella, and topped with strawberries and bananas. A final sprinkle of powdered sugar adds the perfect touch of sweetness and nostalgia meets pure delight in every bite!

Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel (Wilson Concessions): A jumbo pretzel with pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese.

S’mores Funnel Cake (LT Concessions LLC): Funnel Cake with marshmallow drizzle, Hershey's Chocolate and graham cracker crumble.

Sirloin Tip Fries (SW Concessions): A base of curly fries cooked to a golden brown and topped with cheese, Sirloin Tips, and of course A1 steak sauce.

Smoked Bologna Burnt Ends (Red Frazier Bison): Smoked bologna burnt ends served with pickles and mustard.

Spicy Sweet Chili Walking Taco (Georgia’s Kitchen): Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream.

Street Corn Pizza (Swains Pizza on a Stick): Fresh dough made daily topped with a homemade white sauce, sprinkled with a blend of mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, finished off with fire roasted corn, a generous dusting of chili lime seasoning and cilantro then baked to perfection.

The Dirty Dog (R&W Concessions): Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, salsa and sour cream.

The Hoosier Slam Dunk Caramel Apple Surprise (Jessop Candy Products): Cinnamon sugared apple slices with hot caramel sauce, nuts, sprinkles, optional mini chocolate chips or chocolate sauce, whipped cream, cherry and topped with cotton candy.

The Indiana Grown Burger (Red Frazier Bison): Red Frazier Bison Burger 1/4lb Patty, Rice’s Farm Quality Meats Bacon, Metal Honey Foods Burger Jam, Rising Creek Goat Cheese, Dillman Farm’s Bread & Butter Pickles, and Cornerstone Bread Pretzel Bun.

The Mac Daddy Empanada (Gobble Gobble): The newest twist on our Original Mac Daddy! The cheesy mac and cheese and the pulled BBQ Turkey combo stuffed in the empanada, is one you don't want to miss this year!

The Walking Burger (Indiana Ribeye): Regular or BBQ chips with a hamburger cut into bite sized pieces and a scoop of our cowboy beans, made right at our stand! Add a fork and you are ready to explore the rest of the fair!

Vanilla Dream Coffee Ice Cream Soda (Hooks Drug Store Museum and Soda Fountain): Vanilla flavored iced coffee topped with a scoop of vanilla ice-cream and whipped topping.

Wicked Chicken N Waffles (Urick Concessions): An infinitely hot take on the classic chicken and waffles. The Wicked Chicken N Waffles features chicken tenders sandwiched between two waffles drenched in Mike's Hot Honey, and topped with crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

The Indiana State Fair opens on Friday, July 28 and runs 18 days, closing on Aug. 20. The fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Click here for more information on the 2023 Indiana State Fair, including tickets, deals and more.

The theme of this year's fair is basketball, in partnership with Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and will feature multiple interactive experiences and exhibits paying homage to Indiana’s rich basketball legacy.

Also new in 2023, the state fair announced new safety measures to keep fairgoers safe, including:

Unaccompanied Minor Policy: Fairgoers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or chaperone (age 21+) to enter the Indiana State Fair starting at 6 p.m. daily. This applies to all 18 days of the Fair. Each adult may chaperone up to six individuals and must remain at the Fairgrounds while the minors they are chaperoning are still present.

Bag Policy: All bags permitted into the State Fair must be 9”x10”x12” or smaller. All bags are subject to search upon entry to the Fair through metal detectors.

Weapons of any kind are prohibited at the Indiana State Fair.

Visitors will be screened through metal detectors at entry gates.