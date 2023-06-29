Here are the basketball attractions coming to the 2023 Indiana State Fair

There will be multiple interactive experiences and exhibits paying homage to Indiana’s rich basketball legacy.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair unveiled its plans Thursday morning to celebrate its 2023 theme of basketball.

In partnership with Pacers Sports & Entertainment, there will be multiple interactive experiences and exhibits paying homage to Indiana’s rich basketball legacy.

"Indiana is truly the state that grew the game, and we are excited to celebrate our unmatched basketball history with Hoosiers this summer at our beloved State Fair," said Rick Fuson, chief executive officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

Here's a list of what fans can expect at the 2023 Indiana State Fair:

Hoopfest: A Basketball Amusement Park, featuring a full-sized basketball court to play pickup games, daily skills competitions, kids camps, Future Legends Games and "Ba-skee-ball" — a unique twist on skee-ball.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment Exhibit, featuring interactions with players, coaches, life-size bobble heads and more.

Indiana Basketball History Exhibit

Land of Legends: Indiana's Basketball Legacy, in partnership with Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

Chuck Taylor and Indiana Basketball

Space Ham: An Augmented Reality Space Experience, featuring the Indiana State Fair's first-ever augmented reality experience. Use your phone to scan the QR code to meet Hammy and his team.

Family-friendly basketball movies

"Hoosiers" movie exhibit, featuring the 1951 Chevy Gene Hackman drove in the film.

Hoosier Hardwood Photo Project: A journey to Indiana's historical high school gyms

Sneaker Design Contest, presented by Indiana Fashion Foundation: July 28 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The contest is open to youth ages 11-17 and adults. White sneakers, supplies and paint are provided. There is a $30 registration fee.

Adaptive Sports: Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana Wheelchair Basketball: July 30 from 6:30 p.m.

Special Olympics Indiana presents Basketball Inclusion: Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Basketball: A Cultural Arts Exhibit: Aug. 2-6, 9-13, 16-20 at 9 a.m.

The Evolution of the Game Exhibit

The 6th Man Exhibit: Agriculture and Basketball

The Indiana State Fair opens on Friday, July 28 and runs 18 days, closing on Aug. 20. The fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.