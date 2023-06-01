Indiana State Fair unveils safety measures for 2023

Children under 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or chaperone if they enter the fair after 6 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair returns for its 166th year with new safety measures.

Among the restrictions are a new unaccompanied minor policy and an updated bag policy.

New measures include:

Unaccompanied Minor Policy: Fairgoers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or chaperone (age 21+) to enter the Indiana State Fair starting at 6 p.m. daily. This applies to all 18 days of the Fair. Each adult may chaperone up to six individuals and must remain at the Fairgrounds while the minors they are chaperoning are still present.

Bag Policy: All bags permitted into the State Fair must be 9”x10”x12” or smaller. All bags are subject to search upon entry to the Fair through metal detectors.

Weapons of any kind are prohibited at the Indiana State Fair.

Visitors will be screened through metal detectors at entry gates.

“There is nothing more important to our event operation than our public safety plan. Along with our Public Safety Partners, we update, enhance and train to this plan annually.” said Anna Whelchel, chief marketing and sales officer of the Indiana State Fair.