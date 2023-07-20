'World-class' $50 million Fall Creek Pavilion unveiled at Indiana State Fairgrounds

The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center and the USA Track & Field organization announced a partnership to host track and field events throughout the year.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center unveiled the new Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion.

The old swine barn and public safety center underwent a $50 million renovation for the last 18-months.

It will host its first events at this year's fair.

The main function of the pavilion will be as a "world class" livestock facility. But it will also be a multi-use facility – allowing it to be used for events all year long.

For example, a portable 200-meter banked indoor track will be used to host host local, regional, national and international indoor track and field events. In fact, the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center and the USA Track & Field organization announced a partnership to host track and field events throughout the year.

“The opening of this world-class facility in Indianapolis is a significant milestone which underlines the immense commitment by the state of Indiana to the sport of track and field”, said Max Siegel, CEO, USA Track & Field. "Moreover, it will serve as a hub for camps of all levels, coaching education clinics, and a center for athletes training at all levels to nurture talent and promote excellence in track and field. This multi-use facility will be an active part of our community here in Indianapolis, where we are proud to be based.”

The pavilion originally opened in 1923.

After the renovations, the new pavilion is a 196,000 square foot facility with 118,000 square feet of show floor, a 14,000 square foot north lobby, 80,000 square feet of clear-span space in the center of the building with 25-foot ceiling height.

The new facility has won the bid to host the nation’s largest swine show, The Exposition, for 2024 and 2025.