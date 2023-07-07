Here are some of the new events your family will enjoy at this year's Indiana State Fair

The fair is set for July 28 through Aug. 20, closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

INDIANAPOLIS — We're getting an early look at some of the new events visitors can experience at this year's Indiana State Fair.

The fair happens July 28 through Aug. 20, though it is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.



Last week, we previewed 30 new food items, part of the more than 140 food stands you'll find at the Indiana State Fair.

We also recently shared news about this year's basketball-themed exhibits and concert entertainment you can look forward to.

Now, here's a peek into some of the new events at the 2023 Indiana State Fair:

Illuminate!

Illuminate! is a custom light show featuring oversized lanterns that will captivate fairgoers. Located inside Expo Hall, admission is free with paid fair admission. Experience this spectacular display of lights through the first two weeks of the fair. Open through Aug. 6, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Cornhole Tournament presented by Scorebox21

For the first time ever, you're invited to join in the Indiana State Fair Cornhole Tournament. You could win the $2,000 prize! It's July 29 at 1 p.m. in the Purdue Extension Building.

Swifty Swine Racing Pigs

When pigs ... race? The whole family will enjoy the Swifty Swine Racing Pigs at the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand, Fridays through Sundays at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Mercantile

The Mercantile is a new shopping venue that has something for the entire family!

Xpogo: Extreme Stunt Team

Your family may have seen them on "America's Got Talent" - the Xpogo Stunt Team does tricks, flips and incredible stunts, all while jumping nine feet or more on pogo sticks. Shows happen daily at the Backyard & Hoopfest, and times vary.

Otter Adventure

They're being called "the sweetest creatures on the fairgrounds." Check out Otter Adventure at the MHS Family Fun Park, Aug. 2 through Aug. 20. Showtimes are 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Parakeet Encounter

It's your family's chance to experience a close encounter with friendly parakeets! You'll find these colorful birds in the DNR Building daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Indiana Musician Showcase

Hoosier musicians share their talent at locations throughout the state fairgrounds, including the Wine Garden, Backyard and The Taproom.

The Rope Warrior

For more than a quarter-century, The Rope Warrior has taken his show around the world. He holds three world records, has performed for heads of state and made more than 100 television appearances. Dates and times vary at Main Street.