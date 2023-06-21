3rd wave of free stage acts announced for 2023 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair concert schedule is continuing to take shape.
On Wednesday, the fair announced the third wave of performers for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage:
- Friday, July 28: Clint Black
- Saturday, July 29: Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton
- Sunday, July 30 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.): "Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure"
- Sunday, July 30 (7:30 p.m.): Home Free
- Wednesday, Aug. 2: Keith Sweat
- Thursday, Aug. 3: Retro Rewind 90s Night featuring DJ Kurt Streblow
- Friday, Aug. 4: STYX
- Saturday, Aug. 5: Quiet Riot
- Sunday, Aug. 6: TobyMac
- Wednesday, Aug. 9: Three Dog Night
- Friday, Aug. 11: Gin Blossoms
- Saturday, Aug. 12: THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT
- Sunday, Aug. 13: Skillet
- Wednesday, Aug. 16: Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills
- Thursday, Aug. 17: Latino Fest en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latino 107.1FM con Noel Torres
- Friday, Aug. 18: Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell
- Saturday, Aug. 19: Breland
- Sunday, Aug. 20: Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans, presented by WTLC AM & FM
The acts join a list of several others already scheduled for performances at the Hoosier Lottery free stage, including county music singer Clint Black, "Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pigs' Adventure," R&B singer Keith Sweat, rock band Styx and contemporary Christian music singer TobyMac.
Admission to all shows on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid admission to the Indiana State Fair, and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
The Indiana State Fair opens on Friday, July 28 and runs 18 days, closing on Aug. 20. The fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.