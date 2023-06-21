3rd wave of free stage acts announced for 2023 Indiana State Fair

Country singer Breland, Christian rock band Skillet and a Latino Fest are coming to the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair concert schedule is continuing to take shape.

On Wednesday, the fair announced the third wave of performers for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage:

Friday, July 28: Clint Black

Saturday, July 29: Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton

Sunday, July 30 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.): "Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure"

Sunday, July 30 (7:30 p.m.): Home Free

Wednesday, Aug. 2: Keith Sweat

Thursday, Aug. 3: Retro Rewind 90s Night featuring DJ Kurt Streblow

Friday, Aug. 4: STYX

Saturday, Aug. 5: Quiet Riot

Sunday, Aug. 6: TobyMac

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Three Dog Night

Friday, Aug. 11: Gin Blossoms

Saturday, Aug. 12: THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT

Sunday, Aug. 13: Skillet

Wednesday, Aug. 16: Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills

Thursday, Aug. 17: Latino Fest en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latino 107.1FM con Noel Torres

Friday, Aug. 18: Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell

Saturday, Aug. 19: Breland

Sunday, Aug. 20: Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans, presented by WTLC AM & FM

Admission to all shows on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid admission to the Indiana State Fair, and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.