Catch these acts for free at the 2023 Indiana State Fair

The fair announced the first six performers for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at this year's fair on Wednesday.

Friday, July 28: Country music singer Clint Black

Sunday, July 30: "Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure"

Wednesday, Aug. 2: R&B singer Keith Sweat

Sunday, Aug. 6: Contemporary Christian music singer TobyMac

Saturday, Aug. 12: "THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT"

Friday, Aug. 18: Blues guitarist and singer Buddy Guy

Admission to all shows on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid admission to the Indiana State Fair, and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

The Indiana State Fair opens on Friday, July 28 and runs 18 days, closing on Aug. 20. The fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Grammy winner Clint Black has released 14 studio albums and has had 13 songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs, including "Killin' Time" and "Better Man."

The "Peppa Pig" 60-minute live show will take the popular TV character on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends.

R&B singer Keith Sweat released his debut album, "Make It Last Forever," in 1987 and has since released 13 more studio albums. He has had six songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, including "I Want Her," "Twisted" and "Nobody."

Three-time Grammy winner as a solo artist, TobyMac has released nine studio albums, with 11 songs reaching No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Christian charts, including "Me Without You" and "I Just Need U."

"THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT" is "Taylor-made" for ultimate fans, where you'll be surrounded by "Swifties" as you sing and dance through her iconic eras.