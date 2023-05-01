x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Initial lineup announced for 2023 All IN Music & Arts Festival at State Fairgrounds

General admission tickets for the two-day festival go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. ET.
Credit: Greg Allen/Invision/AP
Trey Anastasio performs on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

INDIANAPOLIS — Festival organizers announced the initial lineup for the second annual All IN Music & Arts Festival at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10.

Artists and bands set to perform at the two-day festival include: 

  • Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB
  • Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
  • Umphrey’s McGee including a Led Zeppelin Dreamset featuring Jason Bonham
  • Greensky Bluegrass
  • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
  • Cory Wong
  • The Main Squeeze
  • Andy Frasco and The U.N.
  • Neighbor, Eggy
  • Karina Rykman
  • Hyryder

Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

The 2023 festival will feature dreamsets that celebrate the music of both Led Zeppelin and The Beatles.

General admission tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. ET. Gold VIP, Platinum VIP, car and tent camping, and RV camping packages will also be available. 

A limited number of early bird two-day general admission tickets will be offered.

"The 2022 debut was a celebration of music and community, and I am proud to help bring this annual event to my hometown and watch it grow for the state of Indiana and beyond. A splendid time is guaranteed for all," All IN Music & Arts Festival co-founder Steve Sybesma said in a news release.

Click here for more information on the festival.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Daily Blast Live: Monday, May 1, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out