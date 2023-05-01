Initial lineup announced for 2023 All IN Music & Arts Festival at State Fairgrounds

General admission tickets for the two-day festival go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Festival organizers announced the initial lineup for the second annual All IN Music & Arts Festival at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10.

Artists and bands set to perform at the two-day festival include:

Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Umphrey’s McGee including a Led Zeppelin Dreamset featuring Jason Bonham

Greensky Bluegrass

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Cory Wong

The Main Squeeze

Andy Frasco and The U.N.

Neighbor, Eggy

Karina Rykman

Hyryder

Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

The 2023 festival will feature dreamsets that celebrate the music of both Led Zeppelin and The Beatles.

General admission tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. ET. Gold VIP, Platinum VIP, car and tent camping, and RV camping packages will also be available.

A limited number of early bird two-day general admission tickets will be offered.

"The 2022 debut was a celebration of music and community, and I am proud to help bring this annual event to my hometown and watch it grow for the state of Indiana and beyond. A splendid time is guaranteed for all," All IN Music & Arts Festival co-founder Steve Sybesma said in a news release.