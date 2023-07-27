I tried all the new corn-themed food at the Indiana State Fair so you don't have to

Vendors have tackled corn in nearly every iteration for this year's Taste of the Fair.

INDIANAPOLIS — With a wonderful homage to basketball featured inside the Harvest Pavilion at this year's Indiana State Fair, it perhaps comes as no coincidence that food vendors likewise chose a staple we feel defines us as a people to show off in this year's contest.

Yes, I'm talking about corn.

It truly reigns supreme among the Taste of the Fair entrants this year. Of 30 total entries, six feature corn in some capacity. I don't just mean corn topped with a little butter. I'm talking elite concoctions that elevate this humble veggie into stuff worthy of a Michelin star.

Vendors are dunking ears of corn in vats of oil, skewering them with sticks, then smothering them with mayonnaise and parmesan. They're taking spoonfuls of corn out of crockpots, dumping heaps of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal atop it, drenching that in icing, and suggesting you stir it all together.

I tried every single new corn item out so you can get an idea of where to head first come fair time. Excuse the blurry pics - my hands were buttery.

Street Corn Pizza

I pulled hard for Swain's Pizza pickle pizza last year to resounding ridicule in my personal life, and wound up correct that it would win people over. The dill-packed, delicious pizza topped with pickles won the 2022 Taste of the Fair, and now the former champs have another fun one for us to try.

Enter street corn pizza.

"It starts out first with the dough. Then we use a mayonnaise base and we put Tajín spice in it. And we put lime juice in it," said Jim Swain with Swain Concessions.

Two kinds of cheese follow, then charred corn, cilantro and a squeeze of lime complete the pizza. The street corn pizza can be found at Swains Pizza on a Stick on State Fair Blvd. outside the West Pavilion.

But they're not the only corn-topped pizza in town.

Elote Pizza

This elote pizza, topped with jalapenos peppers, cool ranch Doritos and heaps of Tajín from DG Concessions has more of a spicy kick than the Swain's corn street pizza.

Yes, they know there's another corn pizza on the fairgrounds. But the more corn, the merrier.

"It's a little bit different than your normal elote pizza. It has a little bit of a kick at the end. And I think all the flavors - the Cool Ranch Doritos I love, so that on top is a nice little crunch I think it makes it great. And the homemade chipotle mayo," said Kelly Gresham, with DG Concessions.

Find the elote pizza in front of the new Swine Barn.

Cinnamon Crunch Corn

Hear me out. Equal parts corn and Cinnamon Toast Crunch topped with icing is actually a tasty snack. If you don't want something steaming hot on a blistering day at the fairgrounds, this is a nice option.

Find it at Fairliving Concessions.

Flaming Hot Cheeto Corn in a Cup

Melted cheese throughout makes for a solid snack. Although, by this point I had so much corn I scarfed this down - and perhaps didn't fully appreciate the nice texture the Cheetos gave.

Deep-fried corn on a stick

This is a corn item I'm surprised I haven't tried before, but it was very good! Topped with mayonnaise and parmesan, it's a wonderful treat that combines two State Fair staples. Beware though that the fried bits separate from the corn while eating.

Find it at Cantina Louies by Meatball Factory outside the Indiana Farmer's Coliseum.

Chocolate Glazed Popcorn

I appreciate a simpler snack on hot days at the fair, and this certainly delights. It's a simple kettle corn base drizzled with chocolate. Adore.

Find it near the DNR Building.

More than corn, there's pizzas too

While corn concoctions certainly stole the show this year, there are of course other great foods to try! I couldn't make my way around to all 30 samples because I'm just one lady and am truly, as I write this article, experiencing indigestion so I overdid it anyway. But here's what else I tried.

Pepperoni pretzel

If you're hesitant to walk around with a full slice of pizza, this is a more portable option. You can easily hold this doughy pretzel topped with layers of cheesy pepperoni in one hand, try your shot at ring toss in the other.

Find it Wilson Concessions outside the Harvest Pavilion.

Hoosier Burger Mango

Black Leaf Vegan is a trailblazing food vendor that is the first fully vegan truck at the Indiana State Fair. This year's veggie burger topped with mango is truly amazing per usual - 10/10.

Their stand is just outside Pioneer Village.

Nutellaphant Ear

Delightful and satisfying for those with a sweet tooth. The heaps of Nutella work well upon an elephant ear. I also appreciated the name.

Find it outside Pioneer Village.

Italian melt

The Indiana Dairy Bar never disappoints, and this melt with pesto and mozzarella is no different. It comes with a cold, dippable carton of Indiana Red Gold marinara sauce. Shoutout to this vendor for supplying entire sandwiches.

Find it at the Indiana Dairy Bar near the Grandstand.

Smoke bologna burnt ends

A lot of other preview participants loved this. The texture is similar to a hot dog. It has a very, hickory, smoky flavor. If you've ever been to that small cabin inside Pioneer Village, it tastes like something they would have served - smokey and sweet.

Find this at Smokehouse Saloon at Pioneer Village.

Vanilla Dream Coffee Ice Cream Soda

Last year, the Hooks Drug Store Museum entered a coffee drink that was chocolate based. Now, they figure the vanilla enthusiasts need some love too. It's a coffee float topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Perfect for a hot day.

Find it at the Hooks Drug Store Museum.

More new food includes:

S'more's Funnel Cake: LT Concessions outside the Hooks Drug Store Museum

Cherry Lemonade Twister: Twisted drinks and food on State Fair Blvd.

Indiana Hardwood Nachos: State Fair Blvd

The Hoosier Slam Dunk Carmel Apple Surprise: Jessop Candy Products

Gimme S'more Bourbon Shake: Urick Concessions

The Dirty Dog: R&W Concessions

The Mac Daddy Empanada: Gobble Gobble Food Truck

Lemon Drop Drizzle: R&W Concessions