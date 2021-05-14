Franklin, Martinsville fire departments installing Safe Haven Baby Boxes

These will be the 59th and 60th baby boxes in Indiana and 68th and 69th in the United States.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Indiana is adding two more Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

The new baby boxes will be installed at the Martinsville and Franklin fire departments Wednesday, May 19.

The Safe Haven Baby Box at 160 W. Morgan St. in Martinsville will be unveiled at 2 p.m., while the baby box at Franklin Fire Station #22 at 1800 Thornburg Lane will be unveiled at 5 p.m.

Baby boxes are a way to allow new parents the opportunity to anonymously drop off newborn babies if they cannot take proper care of them.

These will be the 59th and 60th baby boxes in Indiana and 68th and 69th in the United States. Click here to see a list of Safe Haven Baby Box locations.

The Franklin Township Advisory Board funded the entire baby box project for the City of Franklin. The City of Martinsville held fundraisers to get their baby box installed.